 »   »   » Here’s Mammootty’s First Response On Parvathy Controversy!

Parvathy's comments about some of the misogynistic dialogues in the Mammootty starrer Kasaba didn't go down well with certain sections of the audiences. Later, Parvathy was attacked on social media over the statements that she had made during the open forum in IFFK 2017.

Meanwhile, certain sections of the audiences were also complaining about Mammootty's silence over the issue. But now, Mammootty has come up with his response on all these controversies. The actor opened about the same in an interview given to Manoarama Online.

Mammootty opened up that Parvathy had informed this to him earlier itself. He had consoled her and asked her not to take these controversies seriously and added that it is a custom to drag celebrities to controversies like these. He added that he was busy with some foreign tours, since the past few days. Mammootty also opened up that he hasn't assigned anyone to talk in behalf of him or defend him and added that the freedom of speech and expression is as important as creative liberty.

Well, Mammootty's comments on this current issue holds due importance and it has come out at the right time. Meanwhile, Parvathy has a filed complaint with the police against the online abusers