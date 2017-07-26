 »   »   » Here's Why Baahubali 2 Failed To Beat Mohanlal Starrer Pulimurugan’s Record!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the Prabhas starrer directed by SS Rajamouli, is definitely the biggest Indian movie of the year, so far. The film, which hit the theatres in April, was able to pocket almost all the big records at the Indian box office. In fact, Baahubali 2, even went on to cross the 1500-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Importantly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also went on to become an industry hit in most of the industries like Tollywood, Kollywood, Bollywood etc. Such was the magnanimous reception that the film received.



In Mollywood too, Baahubali 2 did set some big records straight away, in the form of day 1 collection, fastest to 50-Crore club etc. But, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has failed to become an industry hit.



According to the reports, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which completed 85 days of run has managed to fetch 75 Crores at the Kerala box office, which is way behind Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan's box office collection.



Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan had fetched approximately 86 Crores in its final run and it has to be said that Baahubali 2 has failed to beat the record of this Mohanlal starrer. But why? Here we list out a few reasons.

