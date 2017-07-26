 »   »   » Here's Why Baahubali 2 Failed To Beat Mohanlal Starrer Pulimurugan’s Record!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the Prabhas starrer directed by SS Rajamouli, is definitely the biggest Indian movie of the year, so far. The film, which hit the theatres in April, was able to pocket almost all the big records at the Indian box office. In fact, Baahubali 2, even went on to cross the 1500-Crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Importantly, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion also went on to become an industry hit in most of the industries like Tollywood, Kollywood, Bollywood etc. Such was the magnanimous reception that the film received.
In Mollywood too, Baahubali 2 did set some big records straight away, in the form of day 1 collection, fastest to 50-Crore club etc. But, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has failed to become an industry hit.
According to the reports, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which completed 85 days of run has managed to fetch 75 Crores at the Kerala box office, which is way behind Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan's box office collection.
Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan had fetched approximately 86 Crores in its final run and it has to be said that Baahubali 2 has failed to beat the record of this Mohanlal starrer. But why? Here we list out a few reasons.
The Flurry Of Other Releases
Baahubali 2 made it to the theatres during the summer vacation season. In fact, the film had a solo release in Kerala on April 28, 2017. But later, many big movie including Dulquer Salmaan starrer Comrade In America-CIA, Tovino Thomas's Godha etc., made it to the theatres in subsequent weeks and thus posing tight competition to Baahubali 2.
Pulimurugan’s Run In Theatres
It is a fact that Pulimurugan didn't get a solo release in the theatres, as it was pitted against the Mammootty starrer Thoppil Joppan. But, Pulimurugan raced ahead with stunning reviews. Interestingly, there weren't many big releases barring Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aanandam during that time. Other movies released during this time also failed to make it big at the box office and Pulimurugan made the maximum of it. The Christmas season was also fruitful for the film as no big movies made it to the theatres due to the cinema strike.
The Amazing Star Power Of Mohanlal
The star power of Mohanlal is beyond comparisons. He enjoys such a huge fan base in Kerala and when his movie makes it big, it is bound to create new records. In fact, the major share of the success of Pulimurugan can be attributed to the love that the Kerala audiences hold for Mohanlal.
More Number Of Repeated Viewers
Yes, it is a fact that Baahubali 2 had its own share of repeated viewers, especially in the initial weeks of its release. But it also has to be admitted that Pulimurugan had more number of repeated viewers in comparison.
Gaining The Love Of Kids
Pulimurugan was so successful in gaining the love of kids. Not that Baahubali 2 didn't, but the character Murugan and his signature action poses, went on to become hot favourites of kids. Families flocked in to the theatres in large numbers. Moreover, the percentage of kids and families in the total number of repeated viewers were higher.