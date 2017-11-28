 »   »   » IFFI 2017: Take Off & Parvathy Win Big Awards!

Take Off, the highly acclaimed film, which is definitely one among the best Malayalam movies of this decade has gone on to win big at the IFFI 2017, Goa.

Parvathy, who essayed the lead role of Sameera in the film has been adjudged as the Best Female Actor at the IFFI 2017. Similarly, Mahesh Narayanan, who directed this masterclass movie has also won a special jury award for Take Off.



It is for the first time that a Malayalam actress is winning the Best Actress title at the International Film Festival Of India. Undoubtedly, it is a big achievement for Parvathy, who made the character Sameera, a memorable one with her stunning performance.



Earlier, Take Off went on to become one among the many films to particpate in the competition category at IFFI 2017. The film was also screened at the Indian Panorama section.



Apart from Parvathy and Maneesh Narayan, producers Shebin Backer and Anto Joseph were also present for the closing ceremony of IFFI 2017. Take Off, which narrated the tale of a group of nurses who get trapped in Iraq dueing a war time, has been jointly scripted by Mahesh Narayanan and PV Shaji Kumar.