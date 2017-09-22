 »   »   » IFFK 2017: 7 Malayalam Movies Selected For Screening!

IFFK (International Film Festival Of Kerala), which is the most prestigious film festivals of the State, will be held this year from December 8 to 15, at Thiruvananthapuram. This time too, a good number of Malayalam movies will be screened during the festival.

Importantly, two Malayalam movies have been selected for the competition section. Premshankar's Randu Per and Sanju Surendran's Eden are the Malayalam movies, which will compete with other foreign language movies at IFFK 2017.



Apart from that, 7 Malayalam movies have been selected for a screening in a special category, which has been named as 'Malayalam Cinema Today'. Keep scrolling down to know about those movies.



Take Off Take Off, the film directed by Mahesh Narayanan and featuring Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy & Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles is one among the films, which has been selected for screening. The movie did emerge as a critical and commercial success and has been rated as one of the best films in the recent times.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the second directorial venture of Dileesh Pothan, will also be screened during the festival. The movie did fetch widespread praises upon its release and is definitely one of the best movies of the year.

Angamaly Diaries Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries, which featured a whole lot of youngsters in the lead roles, is the another major inclusion in IFFK 2017. The movie did get a market screening at this year's Cannes and it is one such Malayalam movie of the year, which gained worldwide attention.

Sexy Durga Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's latest movie Sexy Durga is not new to film festivals, as the movie has already won some big awards at various International Film Festivals. The film has been selected for a screening at the IFFK 2017, as well.

Karutha Joothan Karutha Joothan, which is the second directorial venture of Salim Kumar will have a special screening in the year's IFFK. Importantly, the movie had fetched Salim Kumar, the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Story.



Along from the above mentioned movies, Maravi, directed by Satheesh Babusenan-Santhosh Babusenan and Athishayangalude Veedu, directed by Prasanth Vijay will also be screened at IFFK 2017.