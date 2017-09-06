 »   »   » Indrajith To Don The Hat Of A Cop, Yet Again!

Indrajith Sukumaran is one such actor, who perfectly fits into the role of a cop. Over the years, he hae appeared in a good number of movies, donning the hat of a cop.

Now, Indrajith is all set to don the khaki avatar once again, but this time, it will be for a Tamil movie. According to the latest reports that have come in Indrajith will be seen essaying a cop in the upcoming film Naragasooran.

Directed by young film-maker Karthik Naren, Naragasooran marks the return of Indrajith to Tamil cinema, after a brief break. Apart from Indrajith, Naragasooran also features Arvind Swamy, Shriya Saran and young actor Sundeep kishan in important roles.

According to the reports, the shoot of Naragasooran will commence by the mid of September and the actor will be joining the shoot then.

Meanwhile, Indrajith's previous release was Tiyaan, which also featured Prithviraj in an important role. Disappointingly, the film couldn't make it big at the box office.

Indrajith's next in Malayalam is the upcoming film Mohanlal, directed by Sajid Yahiya. This highly awaited movie features Manju Warrier as the leading lady.