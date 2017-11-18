 »   »   » INTERESTING! Dulquer Salmaan's Theevram To Get A Sequel!

It seems like the sequel trend has hit the Mollywood. Yesterday, we saw the arrival of Punyalan Private Limited, the second part of Punyalan Agarbathis and at the same time, the big announcement regarding a sequel to Big B was also made.

Now, here is an update regarding an upcoming sequel of a Dulquer Salmaan starrer. Yes, we are talking about the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Theevram, which had hit the theatres in the year 2012.



According to the reports, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, directed by Roopesh Peethambaran will get a sequel and it has been confirmed by the director himself. He took to Facebook to announce the same and mentioned that the sequel will happen in the year 2019.



Take a look at the facebook post of Roopesh Peethambaran..







It has been mentioned that the sequel to Theevram will be made with a fresh star cast. So, it seems like Dulquer Salmaan won't be a part of this sequel.



Theevram, which narrated a revenge tale with a difference was the third film of Dulquer Salmaan as a lead actor. The debut directorial venture of Roopesh Peethambaran was a brave attempt. The movie has earned a cult fan following with the passage of time.