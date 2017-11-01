 »   »   » INTERESTING! Mammooty’s Upcoming Movie Has Got A Quirky Title!

Mammootty is one such actor who has always bestowed his faith on the upcoming young film-makers of the industry. He has never hesitated from working with the young and upcoming talents of the industry.

Interestingly, many of the upcoming projects of Mammootty will be helmed by young and upcoming film-makers. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Mammootty would soon team up with Khalid Rahman, who debuted with the film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Now, here is an interesting update on Mammootty's this upcoming venture and that is regarding the title of this movie. If reports are to be believed, the movie has got a rather interesting title. Keep scrolling down to know ore about the same.