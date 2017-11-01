 »   »   » INTERESTING! Mammooty’s Upcoming Movie Has Got A Quirky Title!

Mammootty is one such actor who has always bestowed his faith on the upcoming young film-makers of the industry. He has never hesitated from working with the young and upcoming talents of the industry.
Interestingly, many of the upcoming projects of Mammootty will be helmed by young and upcoming film-makers. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Mammootty would soon team up with Khalid Rahman, who debuted with the film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.
Now, here is an interesting update on Mammootty's this upcoming venture and that is regarding the title of this movie. If reports are to be believed, the movie has got a rather interesting title. Keep scrolling down to know ore about the same.
Unda..
According to the reports that have come in, this upcoming Mammootty starrer directed by Khalid Rahman has been titled as Unda. The quirky title has gained the attention of the social media users.
Produced By Anwar Rasheed..
According to the reports, this upcoming film will be bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The director-turned-producer is fresh after the big success of his recent film Parava.
An Interesting Film Is On Cards..!
Nothing much has been revealed about rest of the cast and crew of this promising venture. If reports are to be believed, the film will have an interesting theme much like its title. Let us wait for an official announcement from the team.