 »   »   » Is Fahadh Faasil Mollywood’s Vijay Sethupathi? Here Is A Comparison!

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi! When audiences get to hear any of these names, associated with a movie, there is a sense of assurance that the viewers get regarding the film.

Within a brief period of time, both Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil have established themselves as excellent actors, who are beyond the clutches of stardom.



Fahadh Faasil, has had an excellent time in Mollywood, with two films this year, Take Off and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, fetching the actor all the necessary appreciations. His performance in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is nothing less than brilliant and it wouldn't be an exaggeration to categorize it as world class.



Similarly, Vijay Sethupathi has gone on to become the talk of the South Indian film industry, with his portrayal of Vedha in the most recent film Vikram Vedha, fetching him rave reviews from various quarters.



Now, is Fahadh Faasil Mollywood's own Vijay Sethupathi? We definitely feel so and here are a few things, which they have in common.



Willingness To Experiment Fahadh Faasil occupies a top slot in the list of Malayalam actors, who are willing to experiment with their roles and movies. Over the years, he has acted in films of various genres and even in out-of-the box movies, which had a good aesthetical sense. Films like Haram, Akam, Amen etc., are examples of that.

Similar is the case of Vijay Sethupathi, the talented man, who within this brief period of time showed his willingness and intent to be a part of movies like Orange Mittayi, Aandavan Kattalai, Iraivi etc., which had the experimental tag associated with them.

Versatility At Its Peak When it comes to versatility, there is no other young actor to beat Fahadh Faasil in Malayalam. Same is the case of Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil. They have never confined themselves to same kind of roles. Take the case of Fahadh Faasil, he pulled off the role of an Indian ambassador in Take Off and at the same time, made the role of a petty thief in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, a memorable one.

Ability To Spot Good Scripts Both Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, have got talent, which probably other young actors of their respective industries lack. They have the knack to spot good scripts, which are a class apart. And their association with a project, guarantees something special.

Effortless Act There is a reason to tag Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi as the finest talents of their respective film industries. While watching their movies, one would get to taste the essence of their effortless act. Even while doing complicated roles, there is a sense of simplicity and effortlessness that they impart, which offer the audiences a relaxed watch.

Not Adamant On Doing Single Hero Subjects Here is another factor that is so common between them. Both Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi have proved that they aren't adamant on doing single hero subjects. Most recently, we saw Fahadh Faasil being a part of the film Take Off, which was in fact a female-oriented film. Even in the past, he has been a part of films like Amen, Immanuel etc., which had other stars in it as well.



Well, both Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are actors beyond comparisons. What if they come together for a movie? Wouldn't it be great? Then gear up to witness their union as they will be seen sharing the screen space in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's next Tamil movie. A film, worth waiting for!