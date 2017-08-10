 »   »   » Is A Mammootty Movie In The Offing? Dileesh Pothan Answers!

Dileesh Pothan is one of the most talked about directors of the present day Malayalam cinema. Such was the huge impact, that his first movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram created, which was followed by his most recent film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Audiences are eagerly awaiting for his next movie and it is then that certain reports surfaced regarding his next film which stated that Mammootty will be the hero in the movie.

Well, the news spread like a wildfire with all the fans of Mammootty and the Malayalam film audiences seemingly excited about such a big project.

The reports suggested that this Mammootty movie will go on floors by the beginning of 2018, but no official confirmation was made regarding the same from Mammootty's side or Dileesh Pothan's part.

Now, the film-maker himself has come out with an answer to all the reports. In a recent chat with SouthLive, Dileesh Pothan opened up about the same.

Dileesh Pothan's Next Film.. Dileesh Pothan stated that no projects have been confirmed yet and he is at present working on 2-3 topics, which have excited him but none of them has achieved a complete form, as of now. Who Is His Next Hero? The film-maker also stated that he has neither decided which project he will be doing from these 2-3 probable themes nor confirmed the actors, who will be a part of these movies. When Will Dileesh Pothan's Next Film Go On Floors? Anyhow, the film-maker has confirmed that his next directorial venture will not go on floors soon and he is planning to begin the works by the mid of next year. Dileesh Pothan With Mammootty Meanwhile, Dileesh Pothan is busy with his acting ventures and he will be seen sharing the screen space with Mammootty, in the actor's next big release Pullikkaran Staraa, which will hit the theatres during the Onam season.

Well, that must put an end to all rumours specualting around Dileesh Pothan's next. But still, we would really love to see the sparkling combo of Mammootty and Dileesh Pothan. Meanwhile, let us wait for a magical project from the team.