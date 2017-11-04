 »   »   » Is Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar On Cards? Priyadarshan Answers!

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team has given the Malayalam film industry a number of hits and all the fans of this combo were in for a big surprise when they heard that the team will soon be back with a big budget venture.
Most recently, there came an update regarding Mohanlal's next with Priyadarshan and it suggested that their upcoming film will be a period movie and Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Kunjali Marakkar in the film.
Meanwhile, August Cinema also announced a project titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV with none other than Mammootty in the lead role.
In fact, there came a situation when both Mammootty and Mohanlal, the big stars of Mollywood would be seen playing the same role in two different movies.
With Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV having officially announced, the audiences were eager to know whether Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar will happen or not. Priyadarshan has come up with an answer regarding the same.
Priyadarshan's Response..
While speaking to Manorama Online, Priyadarshan stated that if Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar happens then he won't be doing his version of Kunjali Marakkar. He also added that he doesn't feel like the industry requires two projects on Kunjali Marakkar, at present.
When Mohanlal & Priyadarshan Planned To Make Kunjali Marakkar..
Earlier, the director had stated that the team has been working on the idea of Kunjali Marakkar for quite some time and also mentioned that the research for the film is progressing and it would take a minimum of 10 months to complete.
Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV
Meanwhile, Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar wil be helmed by popular film-maker Santosh Sivan. If reports are to believed, the shooting of this upcoming movie will begin in May 2018 and will hit the theatres next year itself.
Moonshot Entertainment's Next
It was also announced that the banner Moonshot Entertainment will be producing a big budget venture with Mohanlal and Priyadarshan and the film will be made in 5 different languages.