 »   »   » Is Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar On Cards? Priyadarshan Answers!

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan team has given the Malayalam film industry a number of hits and all the fans of this combo were in for a big surprise when they heard that the team will soon be back with a big budget venture.

Most recently, there came an update regarding Mohanlal's next with Priyadarshan and it suggested that their upcoming film will be a period movie and Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of Kunjali Marakkar in the film.



Meanwhile, August Cinema also announced a project titled as Kunjali Marakkar IV with none other than Mammootty in the lead role.



In fact, there came a situation when both Mammootty and Mohanlal, the big stars of Mollywood would be seen playing the same role in two different movies.



With Mammootty's Kunjali Marakkar IV having officially announced, the audiences were eager to know whether Mohanlal's Kunjali Marakkar will happen or not. Priyadarshan has come up with an answer regarding the same.

