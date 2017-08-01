 »   »   » Is Nivin Pauly-Geetu Mohandas's Moothon A Fantasy Film?

Moothon, the Nivin Pauly starring upcoming project, will mark the Mollywood debut of renowned actress-turned film-maker Geetu Mohandas. The team had recently wrapped the first schedule of the highly anticipated movie, in Mumbai.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Moothon is a movie with some fantasy elements. In a recent interview given to a popular media, lead actor Nivin hinted that the Geetu Mohandas movie has some fantasy elements in it.



The news has definitely raised the expectations over the movie, which is expected to hit the theatres by the end of this year. The team is planning to begin the second schedule of Moothon in Sri Lanka, immediately after Nivin completes his current commitments.



Nivin Pauly is playing a challenging role in the movie, which will feature him in a totally new look, with tonsured hair, kohled eyes, and studded nose. The actor had also received special training in acting for his character in Moothon, in which he will be using Jeseri dialect.



Renowned Bollywood film-maker Anurag Kashyap makes his Mollywood debut by co-writing the dialogues of Moothon, as well as playing a key role in the movie.National-award winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi handles the direction of photography.

