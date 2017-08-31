 »   »   » WAIT! It Is Not Mohanlal But Another Malayalam Actor In Prabhas's Saaho!

Well, it seems like we have to wait a bit more to see actor Mohanlal share the screen space with Prabhas, who rose to a new height with the Baahubali series.
Prabhas's next film, Saaho is a big budget venture and it reportedly will feature actors from various languages. It was then that certain reports surfaced that Mohanlal has been roped in to play the lead role in this highly anticipated project.
But, no official confirmation was made from the actor's part or from the makers side. Now, the latest report that are coming in suggest that it is not Mohanlal but another Malayalam actor, who has been approached for an important role in the movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about this..
Actor/Director Lal In Saaho..?
If the latest reports are to be believed, it is actor/director Lal, who has been approached to play a vital role in Prabhas's Saaho, directed by young film-maker Sujeeth. Probably, it would the similarity in the names, that led to the confusions.
Lal's Connection With Tollywood..
Actor Lal is not new to Tollywood, as he has done two Telugu movies in the past. He played important roles in the films Annavaram & Khatarnak, which featured Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja respectively in the lead roles.
Saaho To Get A Malayalam Version?
Saaho is a multi-lingual movie and this upcoming film will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is expected to be dubbed into Malayalam, as well, since Prabhas has a huge fan following in Kerala.
Rest Of The Cast
As mentioned above, Saaho has an ensemble star cast and would feature actors from various film industries. Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in to play the leading lady. Tinu anand, Mahesh Manjerekar, Kollywood actor Arun Vijay etc., will also be a part of this film. Actor Lal is expected to be the representative of Malayalam film industry in Saaho.