 »   »   » It's A Wrap For Jayasurya's Punyalan Private Limited!

Punyalan Private Limited, the upcoming film of Jayasurya did go on floors in the beginning of this month. The film directed by Ranjith Sankar, is the sequel to the superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis.

Interestingly, the shoot of Punyalan Private Limited has been completed. The filming of this Jayasurya starrer was completed on August 25, 2017.



Film-maker Ranjith Sankar, took to Facebook, to officially announce the completion of the shoot. He had some great words for the team and his experienece working for the film. Take a look at the Facebook post of Ranjith Sankar.







Importantly, the shooting of Punyalan Private Limited got completed within 25 days, which is simply phenomenal. The major portions of the film were shot in and around Thrissur. It has been confirmed that Punyalan Private Limited will hit the theatres on November 17, 2017.



Jayasurya will be seen reprising the character Joy Thakkolkaran in the sequel, as well. Pretham fame Shruthi Ramachandran, will appear as the leading lady in the movie. Dharmajan is also a part of the movie and the actor will be seen essaying the role of an advocate in the film.