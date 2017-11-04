 »   »   » It's A Wrap For Mammootty Starrer Uncle!

Uncle is a highly awaited movie of Mammootty. The film is being directed by debut film-maket Gireesh Damodar. Popular actor Joy Mathew has penned the script of this upcoming movie.

Reportedly, the shoot of Uncle began in the month of September in Ooty. Later, the crew shifted to Wayanad after which they moved to Calicut. Major portions of the film were shot in these locations.



Now, after a schedule of above 40 days, the team has completed the shoot. The makers of Uncle did post a video on the official Facebook page of the movie and thus announcing the completion of the shoot.



Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the Mammootty starrer. Karthika Muralidharan, who made her debut as a leading lady with the film Comrade In America - CIA will be seen playing the role of a teenager in this movie.



Apart from Mammootty and Karthika Muralidharan, the film also features other prominent actors in important roles. Joy Mathew will also be seen essaying a crucial role in the film. Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Muthumani, Surabhi Lakshmi, KPAC Lalitha etc., are also a part of the cast list.



If reports are to be believed, Mammootty's Uncle will hit the theatres in 2018 and the movie will be one of the first releases of the actor in next year.