 »   »   » It’s A Wrap For Sunny Wayne's Pokkiri Simon!

Pokkiri Simon, is the next acting venture of young actor Sunny Wayne. This film, directed by Jijo Antony, whose previous venture was Darwinte Parinamam, is one of the promising upcoming movies of this year.

This film, will feature Sunny Wayne in the role of a die-hard Vijay fan. The major portions of the film were shot in Thiruvananthapuram, where the story of the film is set.



Now, according to the latest reports, the shoot of Pokkiri Simon has been completed. Actor Sunny Wayne himself took to Facebook to confirm the completion of the shoot. He has also mentioned that Pokkiri Simon will soon hit the theatres.



Here is the complete Facebook post of Sunny Wayne..







Most recently, an action sequence for the film was shot, during which Sunny Wayne and Jacob Gregory took to Facebook LIVE to wish Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday.



The film also made it to the news, when a sequence was shot in one of the theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, where a huge number of Vijay fans gathered in real, to film the opening day celebrations of a Vijay movie, shown in the movie.



Prayaga Martin plays the leading lady in Pokkiri Simon. The upcoming film also features Saiju Kurupp, Angamaly Diaries fame Sarathkumar, Shammi Thilakan etc., in important roles.