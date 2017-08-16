 »   »   » 'It Wasn't Dileep I Talked About', Bhama Clears The Air!

It has been over a month since Dileep got arrested, over his alleged involvement in the actress attack case. Since his arrest, many celebrities came out in support of the actor, whereas certain others reacted strongly against him.

In the due course of time, many stories came out on social media regarding Dileep. Most recently, the actor's name was also associated with the ouster of popular actress Bhama from the film industry.

Certain reports were doing the rounds that actor Dileep is the prime reason behind Bhama's downfall in the industry, as the actress was losing many offers. In fact, one of the recent interviews of Bhama, did add fuel to the fire.

Bhama's Facebook Post Recently, actress Bhama took to Facebook to say a few important things to her fans and followers. She stated that she feels that a few excerpts from an interview given to a popular magazine, has led to the misunderstandings. The actress also confirmed that the person about whom she talked about in the interview is not Dileep and also asked not to twist words using the excerpts from the interview. Excerpts From Bhama's Interview In the recent interview given to Vanitha, Bhama had opened up that certain people from the industry were trying to restrain the actress's film offers and film-makers like Saji Surendran and VM Vinu had informed her about this. She had also stated that one among the conspirers was from the industry, whom she respected a lot. It was this revelation that paved way for the controversy. Bhama's Film Career Bhama made an entry to the film industry, with Lohithadas' Nivedyam. She went on to make a mark of her own in the industry but later, the actress had to go through a dull phase in the career. Bhama's Previous Work Bhama was previously seen in VM Vinu's Marupadi, in which she essayed the leading lady. The actress got to play a strong role, but the film failed to make a mark at the box office. Meanwhile, she was also seen in the Kannada movie Raaga, which fetched her a lot of accolades.

But now, Bhama herself has come out in open to clear the air and respond to all the rumours that are at present, doing the rounds on social media.