 »   »   » Jayaraj To Direct Renji Panicker In His Next!

Jayaraj, the National Award winning film-maker is all set to enter the works of his next directorial venture. The director's previous venture was the big budget venture Veeram, which was made in multiple languages.

According to a report by Times Of India, the highly acclaimed film-maker will next direct actor-director Renji Panicker, in a film, which has been titled as Bhayanakam.

Reportedly, Bhayanakam will be the next film of Jayaraj in the Navarasa series. So far, the film-maker has made 5 films based on the series, titled as Shantham, Karunam, Bheebalsam, Veeram and Athbhutham. This upcoming venture will be the sixth film of the film-maker in the Navarasa series.

Reports also suggest that Asha Sarath will play the leading lady in Bhayanakam, directed by Jayaraj. According to the reports, the story of the film will be set in the village of Kuttanadu and Renji Panicker will play the role of a postman in the film.

Interestingly, Jayaraj and Renji Panicker had associated earlier for the film Aakashakottayile Sulthan, released in the year 1990. Renji Panicker had scripted this film, directed by Jayaraj. With Bhayankam, Renji Panicker is all set to associate with the director, once again.