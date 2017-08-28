 »   »   » WOW! Jayaram To Be Salim Kumar's Next Hero?

Jayaram and Salim Kumar have shared the screen space in a decent number of movies, in the past. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, this team is all set to reunite, but in a different manner.

Speculations are rife that Salim Kumar is all set to don the director's hat, once again and the next directorial venture of the actor-turned-director will feature Jayaram in the lead role. Reports add that the film will commence, this year itself.

No official confirmation has been made regarding the project so far, and nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie. If it turns out to be true, the Jayaram-Salim Kumar project, will be a film worth waiting for.

Salim Kumar has already helmed two Malayalam movies. His first directorial venture was the movie Compartment, which was a film that dealt with the life of differently abled children.

His second film Karutha Joothan, made it to the theatres, this month. This film, which featured the director himself in the lead role had fetched the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Story.

Meanwhile, Jayaram has some exciting projects in his kitty, in the form of movies like Aakasha Mittayee, a film with Prakash Raj etc.