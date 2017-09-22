 »   »   » Jayaram & Mamtha Mohandas To Team Up Once Again!

Mamtha Mohandas has some real interesting projects in the pipeline and the actress is presently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Carbon, which features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Mamtha Mohandas has given the nod to another project, which would see her teaming up with actor Jayaram, for the third time.

According to the latest reports that have come in, Mamtha Mohandas has been chosen to play the role of the leading lady in Jayaram's upcoming venture, which will be directed by actor Salim Kumar.

Nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming project. Reportedly, the third directorial venture of Salim Kumar will be a family entertainer and the movie is expected to go on floors soon.

Earlier, Mamtha Mohandas and Jayaram had teamed up for two movies. Initially, they teamed up for the film Kadha Thudarunnu, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad and later, they were seen together in the film Njanum Ente Familyum.

Meanwhile, Mamtha Mohandas's neext release is the Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha, which features the actress in an important role. On the other hand, Jayaram's next release is Aakashamitaayee, directed by Samuthirakani.