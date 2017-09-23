 »   »   » WOW! Jayaram's Next Movie To Hit The Theatres On This Date

WOW! Jayaram's Next Movie To Hit The Theatres On This Date

Posted By:
Jayaram has had a mixed year, so far. His previous release was the multi-starrer movie Achayans, which opened mixed reviews but went on to do a decent business at the box office.

Now, Jayaram is gearing up for the release of his next film, which definitely looks a promising one. His next major release is Aakashamittayee, which is the debut directorial venture of popular film-maker and actor Samuthirakani in Malayalam.

Now, according to the latest reports, the makers of Jayaram's Aakashamittayee has locked the release date of the movie. Reportedly, Aakashamitaayee will hit the theatres on October 6, 2017.

The makers of the film had come up with the first official teaser of the Jayaram starrer, which did gain a good attention on the social media.

Apart from Jayaram, Aakshamittaayee also features Ineya in an important role. Popular actor Kalabhavan Shajon will also be seen essaying a vital role in the movie. Saikumar, Innocent, Sarayu etc., are also a part of the cast list

Reportedly, Jayaram's Aakashamittayee is the official remake of the Tamil movie Appa, which was directed by Samuthirakani himself. The film had gained both critical and commercial success, during its time of release.

Story first published: Saturday, September 23, 2017, 18:00 [IST]
