 »   »   » Jayaram-Salim Kumar Movie Has Got An Interesting Title!

Earlier, it was reported that Jayaram and Salim Kumar are all set to team up for a film which will mark the third directorial venture of actor Salim Kumar.

Reportedly, this upcoming Jayaram starrer will be a family entertainer and the first out-and-out commercial movie of Salim Kumar, as a film-maker.

Now, the makers of the film have decided on the title of the movie. Reportedly, the film has been titled as Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam. The team also released a poster of the film.

Jayaram-Salim Kumar movie is being jointly produced by Dr. Zachariah Thomas, Alwin Antony & Sreejith Ramachandran. The shoot of the film will commence today (October 11, 2017) in Earattupetta. Apart from Jayaram, this upcoming film will also feature Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu and Salim Kumar in important roles.

Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam has its script penned by Salim Kumar himself. Sini Sidharth will handle the cinematography department of the film. Nadirshah is also a part of the project and he will handle the music department of the movie.

Earlier, Salim Kumar had directed the films Compartment and Karutha Joothan, both of which went to earn huge critical acclaim.