 »   »   » MUST READ! Jayaram Sends Out A Thanking Message To Mohanlal!

Jayaram, is quite activeon social media nowadays and he makes it a point to interact with his fans and let his followers know about the updates on his latest movies.

Most recently, Jayaram took to Facebook to send out a special message to none other than Mohanlal, the complete actor. But for what? Keep reading to know more about this..

Jayaram's next release is Aakashamittayee, which has been jointly directed by P Samuthirakkani and M Padmakumar. Recently, the team of Aakashamittayee had released the official motion title of the movie.

In fact, the motion title of the movie has its narration by Mohanlal, and he has nailed it with his superb rendering of a short sequence from a novel written by Vaikkom Mohammed Basheer. The motion title has rightly garnered the attention of the audiences.

Later, Jayaram through a video, thanked Mohanlal for his magical voice and stated that his narration is one of the major reasons for the motion title to reach a wider section of the audiences.

Take a look at the video posted by Jayaram..

Aakashamittayee is the Malayalam remake of Samuthirakani's Tamil movie Appa. Iniya appears as the leading lady in this Jayaram starrer.