 »   »   » Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar's Punyalan Private Limited Starts Rolling

Punyalan Private Limited, the upcoming Jayasurya starrer directed by Ranjith Sankar, has finally started rolling. The pooja ceremony of the highly anticipated project was recently held at Thrissur, in the presence of cast and crew members.

The movie, which is a sequel to the 2014-released super hit movie Punyalan Agarbatis, marks the fourth association of Jayasurya with director Ranjith Sankar. The actor will be seen reprising the character Joy Thakkolkkaran from the prequel, in Punyalan Private Limited.



It is yet to be revealed whether Nyla Usha, the leading lady of Punyalan Agarbatis and Aju Varghese, who played a pivotal role in the movie, will be a part of the sequel. The team is expected to reveal the rest of the star cast of the project, very soon.



Punyalan Private Limited is scripted by director Ranjith Sankar, himself. Vishnu Narayanan is the director of photography. Anand Madusoodanan composes the songs and background score for the movie. Saajan V handles the editing.



The project is produced by director Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya, for the banner Dreams N Beyond. The duo is also handling the distribution, thus launching the new banner Punyalan Cinemas. Punyalan Private Limited has been slated to hit the theatres in November 2017.