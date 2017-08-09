 »   »   » Jayasurya's Aadu 2: Here Is An Important Update!

Jayasurya is all set feature in the sequels of two of his hugely popular movies and one among thos sequels is Aadu 2, which will be hlemed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who had helmed the prequel, as well.

The announcement regarding Jayasurya's Aadu 2, came as a pleasant surprise for all the fans of Shaji Pappan, the lead character of the movie.



Now, here is an important update regarding the movie. According to a latest report by Times Of India, Jayasurya's Aadu 2 will go on floors by the first week of September.



Midhun Manuel Thomas, the director of the movie confirmed that the scripting of the film has been completed and the team has finalised the shooting dates of the movie. Reportedly, Aadu 2 will feature almost all the characters that featured in the prequel.



Meanwhile, Jayasurya is busy with the shoot of Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis, directed by Ranjith Sankar. The film is expected to hit the theatres in November.



During the time of announcement, it was revealed that the makers are planning to release Aadu in the month of Christmas.