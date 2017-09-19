 »   »   » MUCH AWAITED! Jayasurya All Set To Strike Big With His Upcoming Movies!

Jayasurya, has had a single releasein this year so far, and that came in the form of Fukri, directed by veteran film-maker Siddique.
Much was expected from the Jayasurya-Siddique combo, but the movie and the team failed to deliver the expected and thus the film couldn't make it really big at the box office.
Jayasurya's previous few films, barring Pretham, directed by Ranjith Sankar, haven't tasted much success at the box office. But, it shouldn't bother the fans of this versatile actor as he is all set to take them for a ride with his upcoming movies, which promise to be sure bets at the box office.
There are some back-to-back movies of the actor gearing up for a release and here we list them out..
Captain
Jayasurya will be seen essaying the lead character in this film, which is a biopic on VP Sathyan, the veteran football player from Kerala. Once again, the audiences can pin up hopes on this actor to give a startling performance. Directed by Prajeesh Sen, the film features Anu Sithara as the leading lady. The film is expected to come out in the month of October.
Punyalan Private Limited
Well, nothing much has to be said about this upcoming film, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis. Joy Thakkolkkaran, is all set to entertain the audiences with a new business mission and the movie ranks high on the most awaited list. Directed by Ranjith Sankar, Punyalan Private Limited retains many of the cast members from the original. The film will hit the theatres on November 17, 2017.
Aadu 2
The biggest and the most awaited one among the lot. The shoot of this highly anticipated sequel has already commenced and the audiences will get to see Shaji Pappan, in full form, once again. Midhun Manuel Thomas will be helming the sequel, as well and the movie is being planned as a Christmas release.