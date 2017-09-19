 »   »   » MUCH AWAITED! Jayasurya All Set To Strike Big With His Upcoming Movies!

Jayasurya, has had a single releasein this year so far, and that came in the form of Fukri, directed by veteran film-maker Siddique.

Much was expected from the Jayasurya-Siddique combo, but the movie and the team failed to deliver the expected and thus the film couldn't make it really big at the box office.



Jayasurya's previous few films, barring Pretham, directed by Ranjith Sankar, haven't tasted much success at the box office. But, it shouldn't bother the fans of this versatile actor as he is all set to take them for a ride with his upcoming movies, which promise to be sure bets at the box office.



There are some back-to-back movies of the actor gearing up for a release and here we list them out..

