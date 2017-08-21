 »   »   » 'Jimikki Kammal..' From Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam Is Busy ClockingViews!

Mohanlal's next big release is Velipadinte Pusthakam, directed by ace film-maker Lal Jose. There is a huge hype surrounding the film and the song Jimikki Kammal.. from the film, has entered the toppers list.

The video of the song from this Mohanlal starrer was released on August 17, 2017. Jimiikki Kammal.. went on to become an instant and crossed the 1 Million views mark in no time.



Now, Jimikki Kammal.. is all set to cross the 2 Million mark. At present, the song has fetched above 1.8 Million views and is expected to touch the new milestone, today itself.



Without a second thought, it could be said that Jimikki Kammal.. has gone on to become one of the most celebrated songs of Mollywood, in the recent times. The song set to tune by Shaan Rahman has been sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and team



The song Jimikki Kammal.. is set in the backdrop of a college and it has been picturised with full energy. One could see Mohanlal's character also entering the scene towards the end of the song.



Meanwhile, Velipadinte Pusthakam has been slated for a release during the Onam season. The film is expected to hit the theatres by the end of August.