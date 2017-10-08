 »   »   » STUNNING! Jimikki Kammal Song Is On A Record Breaking Spree..!

Jimikki Kammal.. song from the Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, which had hit the theatres during the Onam season continues to be the hot favourite of the audiences.

The song which went on to become a trendsetter is on a record breaking spree. Reportedly, Jimikki Kammal.. has broken one of the records set by the song I Love You Mummy from the film Bhaskar The Rascal.



Jimikki Kammal.., recently had crossed the 30 Million views mark on Youtube and now, it has raced past the record number of views set by I Love You Mummy.. to become the most viewed Malayalam song on Youtube. Jimikki Kammal.. has now crossed 31 Million views on Youtube.



Well, Jimikki Kammal.. crossed the 30 Million mark within just 49 days of time and that rightly shows the huge popularity that the song enjoys, even now.



Going at this rate, Jimikki Kammal.. is expected to reach newer heights in the coming days. Well, it is fabulous to see a Malayalam song scripting new record on Youtube.



Jimikki Kammal.. has been set to tune by music director Shaan Rahman. Vineeth Sreenivasan and Renjith Unni have sung this song penned by lyricist Anil Panachooran.