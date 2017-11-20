 »   »   » Jyothi Krishna's Wedding: Mollywood Celebrities Attend The Event

Yet another Mollywood actress has tied the knot. Yes, we are talking about popular actress Jyothi Krishna, who entered the Malayalam film industry through the Mammootty starrer Bombay March 12.

Jyothi Krishna tied the knot with Arun Anand Raja in a big ceremony, which was held in Thrissur on November 19, 2016. The big wedding bash was attended by some of the big celebrities of Mollywood.

Suresh Gopi & Joshiy Popular actor turned MP Suresh Gopi and ace film-maker Joshiy were the prominent celebrities in the guests list. In this picture you can see Suresh Gopi, director Joshiy and popular actor and comedian Jayaraj Warrier. Miya & Bhavana Top actresses of Mollywood also graced the big function. Miya George, who is now one among the busiest actresses of Mollywood and popular actress Bhavana were present for the function. The Celebrity Selfie Here is a celebrity selfie. In this pic, you can see actress Raadhika clicking a selfie with Bhavana, Miya, Krishna Prabha, Sruthy Lakshmi and the couple. About The Groom.. Arun Anand Raja is the elder brother of actress Raadhika, who is well-known for her portrayal of Razia in the all-time blockbuster movie Classmates. Arun is working with a Dubai based company. More About Jyothikrishna.. Jyothikrishna, who is also a Television host, has acted in close to 10 movies. Her prominent movies include the Dileep starrer Life Of Josutty and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Njaan, both in which she essayed crucial roles.

Jyothi Krishna's marriage was also attended by other eminent personalities like Jeethu Joseph and Sunil Sukhada. On the work front, Jyothi Krishna will next be seen in the Manju Warrier starrer Aami.

