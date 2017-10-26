 »   »   » Kaattu Box Office: 13 Days Kerala Collections!

Kaattu, the Asif Ali starrer, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind had hit the theatres on October 13, 2017. The film had opened to extremely good reviews with critics praising the performances of the actors in it. Apart from Asif Ali, Kaattu also features Murali Gopy in an equally important role.

In fact, despite getting extremely positive reviews, Kaattu had a comparatively slower start at the box office and the film fetched 1.31 Crores from its 2 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Now, Kaattu is completing its second week of its run and the movie has fetched approximately 4.86 Crores from its 13 days of run at the Kerala box office.



It is quite disappointing to see a quality film like Kaattu not able to find a foothold at the box office. With the release of Vijay's Mersal Kaattu did lose out many centres. In a major city like Ernakulam, there was a heavy reduction in the number of shows for the film.



The way ahead also looks tough for the movie as Mohanlal starrer Villain will be making agrand entry in the theatres tomorrow (October 27, 2017)