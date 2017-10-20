 »   »   » Kalidas Jayaram-Alphonse Puthren Project: Siddharth Narayan To Join The Team?

Kalidas Jayaram, the popular star kid is all set for a grand Mollywood entry. Even though his debut Malayalam project Poomaram is yet to hit the theatres, Kalidas Jayaram has been flooded with offers from the top most production houses and film-makers.

If the reports are to be true, Premam fame Alphonse Puthren has roped in Kalidas to essay the lead role in his upcoming project. Even though the team hasn't made an official announcement yet, the sources close to the director have confirmed the reports.

As per the latest updates, Siddharth Narayan, the popular actor has also been roped in to essay one of the lead roles in the movie. If things fall in place, the Alphonse-Kalidas project will mark the second Mollywood outing of Siddharth.

Earlier, Alphonse Puthren had revealed that he has no plans to join hands with best buddy Nivin Pauly, anytime soon. The director had also announced that his next project is in Tamil and it would be a complete musical entertainer.

Reportedly, Nivin Pauly is very much a part of Alphonse Puthren's Kalidas Jayaram-Siddharth Narayan starrer. The movie, which is said to be a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, will be produced by Nivin under his home banner Pauly. jr Pictures.