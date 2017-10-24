 »   »   » MUST READ! Kalidas Jayaram Comes Out In Support Of Aakashamittayee!

MUST READ! Kalidas Jayaram Comes Out In Support Of Aakashamittayee!

Aakashamittayee, the Jayaram starrer jointly directed by Samuthirakani an M Padmakumar had hit the theatres on October 21, 2017. In fact, the film that came in without much hype and publicity has been receiving some amazing reviews.

Disappointingly, Aakashamittayee hasn't got the big opening that it deserved. Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram, who is all set to make his entry to the industry as a lead hero has come out in support of the movie.

Kalidas Jayaram took to Facebook to send out a message to all his followers. The young actor stated that it is disappointing to see a movie not getting the appreciation that it deserves. According to him, Jayaram was heavily excited about the film and hoped that the film will be a good comeback for the actor in him.

The actor also asked the audiences to not to let down simple movies like these die just because of issues like lack in publicity. Read the complete Facebook post of Kalidas Jayaram..


All those who have watched the film have been praising Jayaram's performance in Aakashamittayee. Let us hope that the film will get the required mileage in the coming days.

Read more about: kalidas jayaram, jayaram
Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 10:23 [IST]
