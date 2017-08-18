 »   »   » Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram: This's What Happened To The Project!

Poomaram, the highly anticipated Mollywood debut project of Kalidas Jayaram has made a mark in the industry with its exceptional songs. But, the Abrid Shine movie, which was originally expected to release in 2016, has been delayed.

Finally, the close sources have revealed the reason behind the long delay in the release of Poomaram. As per the latest reports, the team is yet to complete the shooting of the movie, which revolves around a college campus and students.



The sources have also confirmed that the release has not been delayed due to production issues, as rumoured earlier. They also confirmed that Poomaram has not been shelved, but it will take another few months for the movie, to hit the theatres.



Reportedly, the shooting of Poomaram, which is scripted by director Abrid Shine himself, is still in progress. The team is in no hurry to complete the project and has decided to take enough time for the shooting and post-production activities.



If the reports are to be true, the third song of Poomaram will be out for this Onam. Along with Kalidas Jayaram, a few newcomers are appearing in pivotal roles in the movie, which will feature Kunchacko Boban and Meera Jasmine in cameo appearances.