 »   »   » FINALLY! Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram To Release Soon

Poomaram, the Abrid Shine movie which marks the lead role debut of Kalidas Jayaram in Malayalam, has been under production for the last one year. As per the latest reports, Poomaram is finally all set to hit the theatres.

According to the sources close to the project, Kalidas Jayaram and Abrid Shine have finally wrapped up the shooting of the movie. If things fall in place, Poomaram will hit the theatres within a couple of months.



Poomaram, which started rolling by the mid-2016, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam movie industry. The team had released the title song of Poomaram by the end of 2016, which instantly took the social media by storm.



Recently, the team members had confirmed that the release has not been delayed due to production issues, as rumoured earlier. They had also confirmed that Poomaram has not been shelved, but it will take another few months for the movie, to hit the theatres.



If the reports are to be true, the third song of Poomaram will be out by the end of Onam season. Along with Kalidas Jayaram, a few newcomers are appearing in pivotal roles in the movie, which will feature Kunchacko Boban and Meera Jasmine in cameo appearances.

