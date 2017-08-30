 »   »   » SHOCKING! Kavya Madhavan Is Madam, Says Pulsar Suni!

Kavya Madhavan, the actress is going through an extremely rough patch in her personal life, post husband Dileep's arrest. Now, Pulsar Suni, the main accused of actress abduction case, has made a shocking revelation about Kavya.
If Pulsar Suni's words have to be believed, the actress is the controversial queen 'Madam', who has been involved in the actress abduction case. Suni made the shocking revelation in front of the press, when he was brought to the CJM Court, Ernakulam.
Pulsar Suni aka Sunil Kumar had mentioned Kavya Madhavan's name several times, during the interrogation sections. Rumours were rife that either Kavya or her mother Shyamala Madhavan might be the person named as Madam, who is the master brain behind the actress abduction case.
Dileep's Arrest & Kavya's Involvement In The Case
However, the investigation team arrested Dileep on the charges of conspiracy in the actress abduction case, with solid proofs. According to the main accused Pulsar Suni, a lady from the film industry, who is nicknamed as Madam, is the master brain behind the attack. Kavya Madhavan was questioned multiple times, upon Suni's statements regarding Madam.
Kavya's Current Status
Kavya Madhavan is currently staying with Dileep's daughter Meenakshi Dileep and family. Even though Kavya is living in Aluva, she hasn't even met Dileep once post his arrest, and has never visited his in the jail.
Dileep & Kavya's First Onam
It is the first Onam for Dileep and Kavya Madhavan post marriage, and the couple was reportedly planning a grand celebration. However, the family cancelled all the plans post Dileep's arrest. So, it would be Onam san celebration for Kavya, while Dileep will have his Onasadya in jail.
The Surprise Wedding
Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot on November 25, 2016. The wedding news came out as a huge surprise for the audiences and media, as the couple has always been in denial towards the rumours regarding their affair.
Post-Wedding Controversies
Dileep's exclusive interview for Manorama Online sparkled huge controversies, and the actor was heavily thrashed for his offensive statements against the attacked actress. In the interview, Dileep once again stated that Kavya was just a close friend before, and was not involved with his divorce.
Kavya's Bond Meenakshi Dileep
In the absence of Dileep, Kavya is at present the guardian of Meenakshi. In the interview given to Manorama Online, Dileep had made it clear that his daughter shares a very warm bond with Kavya Madhavan.
Did Manju Warrier Visited Meenakshi & Kavya?
Recently, it was rumoured that Manju Warrier paid a visit to Dileep's house, to meet Meenakshi. According to the gossip mongers, Meenu refused to talk to Manju, even though Kavya gave her a warm welcome.
But, the sources close to Manju Warrier slammed the reports later and made it clear that the actress is currently in Kolkata for the shooting of Aami.