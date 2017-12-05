 »   »   » Kavya Madhavan Is The Only Malayalam Actress In This Top 10 List!

Kavya Madhavan is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses that the Malayalam film industry has produced. The popular Malayalam actress, who made her entry to films as a child artist, does enjoy a huge fan base.

It has been quite some time since we saw Kavya Madhavan in films. But still, the actress has been in the limelight for various reasons. Now, the name of Kavya Madhavan has featured in a top 10 list, which has been ruled by dome of the big bollywood celebrities.

The year of 2017 is in its last legs, popular web service proider Yahoo has come up with a list, which features the most searched Indian actresses on the internet from India and interestingly, Kavya Madhavan has also found a place in this big list. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..