 »   »   » Kavya Madhavan Meets Dileep For The First Time After His Arrest!

It has been over 50 days since actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case. The popular Malayalam actor, was taken in to custody on July 10, 2017. The actor was recently denied the bail by the Kerala High Court.

According to the latest reports, popular actress Kavya Madhavan, the wife of actor Dileep visited the actor at the Aluva Sub Jail, today (September 02, 2017). Kavya Madhavan was also accompanied by her father, Dileep's daughter Meenakshi and Dileep's close friend Nadirshah.

If reports are to be believed, the meeting of Dileep and Kavya Madhvan lasted for close to 20 minutes.