 »   »   » Kavya Madhavan Meets Dileep For The First Time After His Arrest!

It has been over 50 days since actor Dileep was arrested for his alleged involvement in the actress attack case. The popular Malayalam actor, was taken in to custody on July 10, 2017. The actor was recently denied the bail by the Kerala High Court.
According to the latest reports, popular actress Kavya Madhavan, the wife of actor Dileep visited the actor at the Aluva Sub Jail, today (September 02, 2017). Kavya Madhavan was also accompanied by her father, Dileep's daughter Meenakshi and Dileep's close friend Nadirshah.
If reports are to be believed, the meeting of Dileep and Kavya Madhvan lasted for close to 20 minutes.
Pulsar Suni’s Statement Regarding Madam
Earlier, Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the actress attack the case had come out in open to state that popular Kavya Madhavan is the ‘Madam', who according to him had given the instructions.
What Was Kavya Madhavan’s Response?
Reportedly, Kavya Madhavan, who visited Dileep in the jail today (September 02, 2017), was flooded by questions from the media. The actress was asked about Pulsar Suni's statemenets and Kavya Madhavan and family chose not to react to the questions.
Remand Period Extended Further
The remand period of Dileep had originally ended today (Septemeber 02, 2017). But later, the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has further extended the actor's remand period till September 16, 2017.
Allowed To Attend Father’s Death Anniversary
Reportedly, the court has given a special permission for Dileep, to attend the rituals in connection with his father's death anniversary, which is on September 06, 2017.
Bail Pleas Rejected By The Court
The bail pleas of Dileep were rejected multiple times by the court. Initially, Dileep had approached for a bail with the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court but was rejected.
Later, the actor approached the Kerala High Court for a bail, two times, but both the pleas were rejected by the higher court.