 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's 2017: Yet Another Fantastic Year For The Actor In Him!

The year 2017 will definitely be a memorable one for Kunchacko Boban and all those who love the actor in him. In fact, the audiences got to see an all new Kunchacko Boban in the year.

Kunchacko Boban impressed one and all with his script selection and his willingness to be a part of some quality movies. He got to play some well-written roles through the movies of this year and the audiences got to witness some fine performances of the actor.

The actor has had three releases in the year 2017. Not all of them were big blockbusters at the box office, but all of these movies utilised the actor in Kunchacko Boban, to a good extent.