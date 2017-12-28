 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's 2017: Yet Another Fantastic Year For The Actor In Him!

The year 2017 will definitely be a memorable one for Kunchacko Boban and all those who love the actor in him. In fact, the audiences got to see an all new Kunchacko Boban in the year.
Kunchacko Boban impressed one and all with his script selection and his willingness to be a part of some quality movies. He got to play some well-written roles through the movies of this year and the audiences got to witness some fine performances of the actor.
The actor has had three releases in the year 2017. Not all of them were big blockbusters at the box office, but all of these movies utilised the actor in Kunchacko Boban, to a good extent.
Take Off
Take Off, directed by Mahesh Narayanan was the actor's first release of the year. In the movie, which mainly revolved around the character Sameera, played by Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban portrayed the role of Shahid, the husband of Sameera. Shahid's role was as important as Sameera's in the film and he played the character to perfection. Take Off emerged as a big blockbuster.
Ramante Edanthottam
Ramante Edanthottam was an altogether different experience for the audiences. In this film, directed by Ranjith Sankar, Kunchacko Boban played the role of Raman, a resort owner. Kunchacko Boban portrayed this mature character extremely well. The film was a moderate success at the box office.
Varnyathil Ashanka
Kunchacko Boban portrayed a real different role in this film, directed by Sidharth Bharathan. The actor appeared as Kavta Shivan, who is a thief with some peculiar characteristics and Kunchacko Boban excelled in the role, once again proving his caliber as a versatile actor.