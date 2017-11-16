 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban & Nimisha Sajayan To Team Up For The First Time!

Nimisha Sajayan, the talented actress made a confident debut with Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is undoubtedly, the best movie of the year, so far. Now, the popular actress is all set to team up with none other than Kunchacko Boban.

According to the latest reports, Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan will be seen together in the debut directorial movie of Soumya Sadanandan, who is a National award winner.

If reports are to be believed, Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan will be seen playing a married couple in this film, which will be in the lines of a family satire. Reportedly, popular actress Mallika Sukumaran has also been roped in to play an important role in this upcoming venture.

Meanwhile, this upcoming Kunchacko Boban starrer will be the thirs film of Nimisha Sajayan as the leading lady. Her next film to hit the theatres will be Eeda, directed by veteran editor B A Ajith Kumar and featuring Shane Nigam in the lead role.

On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban is presently busy with the works of Sugeeth's upcoming venture Shikkari Shambhu. Sreejith Vijayan's Oru Kuttanaadan Maarpaapa, Ramesh Pisharody's debut directorial venture Panchavarna Thatha etc., are the other upcoming movies of Kunchacko Boban.