 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's Next Film With Sugeeth Gets An Interesting Title!

Earlier, it was reported that Kunchacko Boban and popular film-maker Sugeeth will be teaming for the fourth time, for a film, which will have its script written by Nishad Koya.

The film can be considered as a reunion of the Ordinary team and now the makers have announced the title of the movie as Shikkari Shambhu and the makers also released the first look poster of the movie.



If reports are to be believed, the shoot of the film will commence on September 15, 2017. Kunchacko Boban, took to Facebook to reveal a motion poster of the film, as well. Take a look at the same..







From the motion poster, it seems like this upcoming film of Kunchacko Boban will be an entertainer with humour elements. Popular actress Sshivada has been roped in to play the leading lady in the movie.



Apart from Kunchacko Boban, young actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan, who shot to fame with the film Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan will be seen essaying a vital role in Shikkari Shambhu.



Earlier, Sugeeth and Kunchacko Boban had teamed up for the movies Ordinary, 3 Dots and Madhuranaranga. Ordinary emerged as a blockbuster and Madhuranaranga too fetched success at the box office.