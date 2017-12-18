 »   »   » WOW! This Kunchacko Boban Starrer To Get A Tamil Remake?

Kunchacko Boban has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen essaying some interesting roles in his upcoming movies and most of them, rank high on expectations.
It is quite common to see Malalayalm films getting a Tamil remake. But now, rumours are rife regarding a Tamil remake of an upcoming Malayalam movie.
If reports are to be believed, an upcoming film of Kunchacko Boban has achieved this rare feat. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming film Shikkari Shambhu, which has the much popular actor in the lead role.
Certain reports are doing the rounds that the Tamil remake rights of the movie have already been sold. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
A Popular Banner..
Popular actor and producer RK Suresh will be seen essaying an important role in Shikkari Shambhu. If reports are to be believed, the actor-producer who is impressed with the story line of the film has bought the remake rights of the movie.
Vishal & Nayanthara
Well, there are certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds regarding the lead cast of the Tamil remake. Reportedly, popular actor Vishal has been approached to play the lead role played by Kunchacko Boban in the original whereas Nayanthara is being considered for the role of the leading lady in the movie.
Shikkari Shambhu..
Shikkari Shambhu marks the reunion of Kunchacko Boban and director Sugeeth, after movies like Ordinary, 3 Dots and Madhura Naranga. Shikkari Shambu, which is touted to be a fun entertainer has its story penned by Nishad Koya.
A Big Star Cast..
Shikkari Shambhu features a strong star cast in it. Apart from Kunchacko Boban, Vishnu Unnikrishnan will also be seen essaying an important role in the film. Sshivada and Alphonsa play the role of the leading ladies. Salim Kumar, Maniyanpilla Raju, Hareesh Kanaran, Johny Antony, Krishnakumar etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.