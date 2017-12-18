 »   »   » WOW! This Kunchacko Boban Starrer To Get A Tamil Remake?

Kunchacko Boban has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen essaying some interesting roles in his upcoming movies and most of them, rank high on expectations.

It is quite common to see Malalayalm films getting a Tamil remake. But now, rumours are rife regarding a Tamil remake of an upcoming Malayalam movie.



If reports are to be believed, an upcoming film of Kunchacko Boban has achieved this rare feat. Yes, we are talking about the upcoming film Shikkari Shambhu, which has the much popular actor in the lead role.



Certain reports are doing the rounds that the Tamil remake rights of the movie have already been sold. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

