 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban's Shikkari Shambhu Look Is Out!

Kunchacko Boban, the romantic hero of Mollywood is all set to join hands with director Sugeeth once again, for his upcoming directorial venture. The project, which has been titled as Shikkari Shambhu, is said to be a comical entertainer.

Recently, Kunchacko Boban revealed his first look from Shikkari Shambhu and shared some interesting details about his character, through his official Facebook page. The actor is playing the role of Peeli aka Philipose, in the Sugeeth movie.



Interestingly, Kunchacko Boban is sporting a different get-up for his role in the movie, with a twirled mustache, beard, and desi look. If the reports are to be believed, the actor's character Peeli is a young man who is extremely scared all the time.



Shikkari Shambhu will feature popular actress Sshivada as the female lead opposite Kunchacko Boban. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, the young actor who rose to fame with the Nadhirshah movie Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, essays a pivotal role.



The movie will mark the third association of Kunchacko Boban with director Sugeeth. The duo has earlier teamed up for three movies, including the blockbuster movie Ordinary, Three Dots, and Madhuranaranga.