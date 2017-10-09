 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban To Team Up With A Debut Film-maker!

Kunchacko Boban has had a good 2017, so far with the actor in him getting a chance to do some good movies. Take Off, Ramante Edanthottam and Varnyathil Ashanka, the three releases of the actor in this year, so far, did explore the actor in him.

Now, Kunchacko Boban is all set to join the works of another film, which will see him teaming up with a debut film-maker. Reportedly, this upcoming Kunchacko Boban movie will be directed by debut film-maker named Sreejith Vijayan.

Sreejith is a cinematographer and he has earlier cranked the camera for the film Karutha Joothan, directed by Salim Kumar. According to a report by Times Of India, this upcoming film will be an entertainer set in the lands of Kuttanad.

Alamara fame Aditi Ravi has been roped in to play the female lead role in the movie. Ramesh Pisharody, Dharmajan etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban is busy with the shoot of his next film Shikkari Shambhu, directed by Ordinary fame Sugeeth. The actor will be seen playing a character named Philippose in the movie. Shikkai Shambhu also features Vishnu Unnikrishnan in a pivotal role.