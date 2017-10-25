 »   »   » Kunchacko Boban To Team Up With A National Award Winner?

Kunchacko Boban is having a busy time as he has a good number of projects in the pipeline. The actor's next major release will be Diwanjimoola Grandpri(X), which has been directed by popular film-maker Anil Radhakrishna Menon.

Now, here is another news regarding one of the upcoming projects of Kunchacko Boban. There are certain reports doing the rounds that Kunchacko Boban might team up with National Award winner Soumya Sadanandan, for her debut directorial venture.

Soumya Sadanandan made her entry as an actor in Mollywood with the movie David & Goliath. Later, she played important roles in the films Ormayundo Ee Mukham and C/O Saira Banu

The actress-turned-director also went on to win a National Film Award for her documentary titled as Chembai: My Discovery Of A Legend. The documentary won a special mention in the category of non-feature films. Nothing much has been revealed about the debut feature film of Soumya.

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban will next join the shoot of his upcoming film with debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan. This upcoming film, which will be shot in Kuttanaadu will feature Aditi Ravi as the leading lady.