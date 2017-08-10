 »   »   » Lal Jose To Bring Salim Kumar's Second Directorial Venture To The Theatres!

Lal Jose, who has always made it a point to support new and different ventures, has come forward once again, to support a small yet impactful movie.

Salim Kumar, who donned the hat of a film-maker with the film Compartment is all set to release his econd directorial venture titled as Karutha Joothan and this film will be brought to the theatres by Lal Jose's own banner LJ Films.

Karutha Joothan has its script penned by Salim Kumar himself. Earlier, the story of the film, did fetch Salim Kumar the Kerala State Film Award for the Best story. The backing of a big banner like LJ Films, is sure to help this promising movie to reach a good number of audiences.

According to the reports, Karutha Joothan will hit the theatres on August 18, 2017. Salim Kumar plays the lead role in the movie and apart from him, the film also features Ramesh Pisharody, Sivaji Guruvayoor etc., in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Lal Jose's next directorial venture Velipadinte Pusthakam, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role is expected to hit the theatres, this month. This film also features Salim Kumar in an important role.