 »   »   » Lavakusha Box Office: 3 Days Kerala Collections

Lavakusha, the film directed by Gireesh Mano was the first film to hit the theatres in the past week. The movie, featuring Aju Varghese & Neeraj Madhav in the title roles and Biju Menon in an equally important role did get a grand release.

In fact, Lavakusha did open to mixed reviews from the audiences. The film, which has been tagged as a spy comedy has definitely gone on to earn the love of its genre lovers.



Coming to the performance of Lavakusha at the box office, the film is off to a decent start. According to the latest trade reports that have come in, Lavakusha has fetched 2.67 Crores from its 3 days of run at the Kerala box office.



Well, Lavakusha has been receiving good support of the family audiences. The film did register good occupancy rates in centres like Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Calicut etc. If Lavakusha continues this decent run in the coming days, the movie can emerge as a hit at the box office.



Lavakusha also features Deepthi Sati, Aditi Ravi, Vishnu Govind, Major ravi etc., in important roles. The film has its script penned by Neeraj Madhav himself.