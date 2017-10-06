 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Lavakusha To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Lavakusha, the upcoming Malayalam film, which marks the debut of actor Neeraj Madhav as a scriptwriter is all set to grace the screens in the month of October.

The film, featuring Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav and Biju Menon in the lead roles has been directed by Ne Ko Nja Cha fame Gireesh Mano.



Initially, Lavakusha was expected to hit the theatres in the month of September. Now, the makers have officially declared the exact release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Lavakusha will grace the screens on October 12, 2013. As of now, no other films have been slated for a release on that day. Meanwhile, Asif Ali-Murali Gopy starrer Kaattu will hit the theatres on October 13, 2017.



According to the reports, Lavakusha is a spy comedy and Neeraj Madhav and Aju Varghese will be seen essaying the title roles in the movie. Meanwhile, Biju Menon also plays an equally important role in the movie and he will be see throughout in the movie.



Lavakusha has been produced by Jaison Elamkulam. The movie features popular actress Deepti Sati and Aditi Ravi as the leading ladies.