 »   »   » WOW! Lijo Jose Pellissery Announces His Next & It Has A Promising Star Cast!

Lijo Jose Pellissery, who is among the most celebrated and talented young film-makers of the present day Malayalam cinema, is gearing up to impress the Malayalam film audiences, with his next directorial venture.

The much awaited announcement on Lijo Jose Pellissery's next venture as a film-maker has come and he took to Facebook to officially announce the title of the movie, along with a poster.

Interestingly, the title of Lijo Jose Pellseery's is Ee.Ma.You(an acronym of Eesho Mariyan Ouseppu). The poster of the film also looks interesting and it seems like it would be yet another promising venture from this man, who gave us movies like Amen, City Of God, Angamaly Diaries etc.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Lijo Jose Pellissery..

What is even more interesting is the exciting star cast, that the film has. This upcoming venture of Lijo Jose Pellissery would feature talented actors like Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. Well, we definitely can expect something really big from this exciting combo. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has already begun.

Keep reading to know further details about the movie..