 »   »   » Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma Yau: Meet The Characters Of The Film!

Lijo Jose Pellissery, after offering a fantastic cinematic experience to the Malayalam film audiences in the form of Angamaly Diaries, is all set to give yet another gem this year, with his upcoming film Ee Ma Yau.

Interestingly, Ee Ma Yau, which is touted to be a satire has been in the news ever since its announcement days. The film has been scripted by National Award winner PF Mathews and is definitely high on expectations.



Now, the makers of the film have come up with the new posters of the film, which introduces the lead characters of the movie. Read on to know more about them..



Vinayakan Vinayakan will be seen doing one of the lead roles in Ee Ma Yau. The actor will be seen essaying a character named as Ayyappan and definitely we can expect yet another crackling performance from this talented actor.

Chemban Vinod Jose Chemban Vinod Jose, the close friend of Lijo Jose Pellissery gets to play yet another strong role. In Ee Ma Yau, the popular actor will play a character named as Eeshi.

Dileesh Pothan Dileesh Pothen has proved more than once that he is an actor to reckon with. In Ee Ma Yau, the actor gets to play a completely different role and he will be seen as a priest. The actor-director could be seen in an all new get-up in the poster.

Kainagiri Thankaraj Lijo Jose Pellissery is one such film-maker who has introduced many talents through his films. Through Ee Ma Yau, the film-maker is introducing Kainakiri Thangaraj, the popular drama artist to films with a powerful and important role.



Well, going by the posters it could be assumed that Ee Ma Yau will be something special. It has been mentioned that the film will be hitting the theatres in December. The makers are yet to announce the exact release date of the movie.