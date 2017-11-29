 »   »   » Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma Yau Will Hit The Theatres This Firiday!

Ee Ma Yau, the upcoming film of Lijo Jose Pellissery is high on expectations. Most recently. The makers of the film had come up with the teasers of the film and they went on to gain the right attention.

In the posters of Ee Ma Yau, it was mentioned that the movie will be a December release and now, the makers have officially announced the release date of this promising movie.



According to the reports, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma Yau. Will hit the theatres on December 1, 2018. It will be the first major release of the month of December.



Ee Ma Yau, which has been scripted by National Award winner PF Mathews has the presence of some of the highly talented actors of Mollywood. Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose and Dileesh Pothen will be seen essaying the lead roles in this upcoming movie.



From the teasers of the film, it seems like Ee Ma Yau is a social satire and the movie is expected to give an altogether different experience to the audiences.



Ee Ma Yau has been bankrolled by Rajesh George Kulangara. Shyju Khalid has handled the camera department of Ee Ma Yau. The much awaited film of Lijo Jose Pellissery was shot in a record time of 18 days.